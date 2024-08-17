Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.82% of Cognex worth $65,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 27.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 50.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 51.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

