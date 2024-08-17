Swedbank AB Buys 173,100 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.86% of Lantheus worth $47,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,439 shares of company stock worth $6,432,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

