Swedbank AB Buys 209 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.25% of Ameriprise Financial worth $106,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,317,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $431.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.86.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

