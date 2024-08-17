Swedbank AB Buys 24,100 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,694,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

