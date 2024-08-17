Swedbank AB Buys 7,689 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

