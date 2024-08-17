Swedbank AB Buys 9,019 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.30% of Incyte worth $40,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

