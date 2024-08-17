Swedbank AB Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 230,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

