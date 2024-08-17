Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

