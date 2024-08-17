Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $48,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FI opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $167.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

