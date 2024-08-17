Swedbank AB Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,008 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $92,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

