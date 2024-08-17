Swedbank AB Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,251 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $20,583,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth $3,839,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 227,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

