Swedbank AB Decreases Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in RXO were worth $85,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of RXO by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,580,330 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 287.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $24,250,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 797,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 610,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 226,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.56, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on RXO from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

