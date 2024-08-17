Swedbank AB Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,885 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 23,674 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.23% of Best Buy worth $42,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.4 %

BBY stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.