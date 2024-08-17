Swedbank AB Decreases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.47% of Watsco worth $88,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 50.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 878.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.9 %

Watsco stock opened at $473.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.15. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

