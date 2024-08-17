Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

