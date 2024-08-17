Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,346 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $98.58 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.