Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,081 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.69 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

