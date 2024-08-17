Swedbank AB Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in PTC were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PTC by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,961 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $173.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.