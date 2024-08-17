Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 299,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $196.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,897,205 shares of company stock worth $503,460,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

