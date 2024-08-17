Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $43,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

