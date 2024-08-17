Swedbank AB Has $10.53 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

