Swedbank AB Has $106.96 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $106,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %
Coca-Cola stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.