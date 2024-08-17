Swedbank AB Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AMETEK by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AME opened at $162.69 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average is $172.25.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

