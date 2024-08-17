Swedbank AB Has $11.90 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $72,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

DRI opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.



