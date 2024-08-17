Swedbank AB Has $12.28 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.13% of Annaly Capital Management worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.8 %

NLY stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.