Swedbank AB Has $13.53 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.38% of Cousins Properties worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after buying an additional 1,407,164 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,377,000 after acquiring an additional 399,468 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,755,000 after purchasing an additional 117,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

