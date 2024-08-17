Swedbank AB Has $13.86 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,049 shares of company stock worth $20,122,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.