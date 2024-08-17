Swedbank AB Has $15.06 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LYB opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

