Swedbank AB Has $17.48 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after acquiring an additional 853,287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,068,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 538,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

