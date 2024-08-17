Swedbank AB Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Western Digital worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,642 shares of company stock worth $2,714,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.05 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

