Swedbank AB Has $18.59 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,473,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $47,980,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,069,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 848,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 487,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 618.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 381,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

