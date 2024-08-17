Swedbank AB Has $19.09 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 104,673 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

