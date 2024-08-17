Swedbank AB Has $46.44 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746,262 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.90% of Doximity worth $46,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $54,746.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $54,746.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.