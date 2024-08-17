Swedbank AB Has $48.11 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,277 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

