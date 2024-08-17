Swedbank AB Has $50.08 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.29% of Molina Healthcare worth $50,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $349.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.67 and its 200-day moving average is $350.21. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,710. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

