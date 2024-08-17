Swedbank AB Has $56.16 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $56,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMC opened at $221.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.