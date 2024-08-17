Swedbank AB Has $62.48 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,270.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,780 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $62,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

