Swedbank AB Has $62.53 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.27% of PulteGroup worth $62,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PHM opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $135.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

