Swedbank AB Has $64.02 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $64,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $273.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

