Swedbank AB Has $65.52 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,526 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $65,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

WELL opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 143.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

