Swedbank AB Has $67.46 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $67,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

