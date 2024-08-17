Swedbank AB Has $70.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.19% of Ingersoll Rand worth $70,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 28,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,867 shares of company stock valued at $23,494,392. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

