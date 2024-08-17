Swedbank AB Has $73.02 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $73,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

