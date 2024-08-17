Swedbank AB Has $74.87 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,650 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.28% of eBay worth $74,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

