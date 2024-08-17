Swedbank AB Has $75.07 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $75,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 9,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $653.53 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $631.87 and a 200 day moving average of $633.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.77.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

