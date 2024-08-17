Swedbank AB Has $79.75 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 110,025 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $79,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,550,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 68,371 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.