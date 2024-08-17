Swedbank AB Has $80.95 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $80,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,020 shares of company stock worth $93,595,347. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock
BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $872.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $818.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.19.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.