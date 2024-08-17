Swedbank AB Has $80.95 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $80,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,020 shares of company stock worth $93,595,347. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $872.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $818.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.