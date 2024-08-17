Swedbank AB Has $9.78 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $292.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.73. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $298.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.13.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

