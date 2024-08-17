Swedbank AB Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 520.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,938 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.20% of Entegris worth $40,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,605,115. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

