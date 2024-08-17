Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.83% of Bank of Hawaii worth $41,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.3 %

BOH opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.